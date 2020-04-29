ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Sold by Blue Square Asset Management LLC

Blue Square Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,396 shares during the quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 545.8% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Get ABB alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABB opened at $18.63 on Wednesday. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $25.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. ABB had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, January 10th. Vertical Research downgraded ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut ABB from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.66.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.