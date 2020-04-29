A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 44.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,036 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,025 shares during the quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,311,057,000 after purchasing an additional 789,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,005,385,000 after buying an additional 71,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,197,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,049,165,000 after buying an additional 225,304 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $268.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.19.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $278.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $262.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $1,226.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.