728,892 Shares in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Purchased by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 728,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,316,000. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.1% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

NYSE:PG opened at $116.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $294.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.89. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $3,059,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,046,461. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $417,235,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,846.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,392,511 shares of company stock worth $887,693,596 over the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

