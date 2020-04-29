719 Shares in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Purchased by Blue Square Asset Management LLC

Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 719 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.4% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Rudd International Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rudd International Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $633.65 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc has a 1 year low of $223.53 and a 1 year high of $665.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $450.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $411.70. The company has a market cap of $73.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -570.85 and a beta of 1.15.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.29. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $505.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. UBS Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $445.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $340.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $540.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $575.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $447.74.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Further Reading: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.