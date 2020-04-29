$6.76 Billion in Sales Expected for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) will post $6.76 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.15 billion. Abbott Laboratories reported sales of $7.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full-year sales of $31.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.59 billion to $31.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $34.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.11 billion to $35.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Abbott Laboratories.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Guggenheim lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $91.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.63 and its 200-day moving average is $84.61. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $100.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 8,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $676,336.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,633,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 63,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $6,067,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,445,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,997 shares of company stock worth $7,877,657 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 17.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 23,749 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% during the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,186 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,579 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 27,887 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.