26,298 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Purchased by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the first quarter worth about $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “positive” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. stock opened at $52.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.37. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $37.18 and a fifty-two week high of $60.64. The company has a market capitalization of $273.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4171 per share. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is currently 61.40%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

