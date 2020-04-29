1,254 Shares in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Acquired by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,631,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,056,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 739,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $323,913,000 after purchasing an additional 189,244 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 385,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,952,000 after purchasing an additional 161,969 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,080,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total transaction of $413,227.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,846.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $330.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price target (up from $350.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.06.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $384.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $334.74 and its 200 day moving average is $400.57. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $454.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.91.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 670.84% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.05 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

