11,105 Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Acquired by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 4.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 56.4% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 2,266.7% in the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $102.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $63.89 and a 1 year high of $114.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.34.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 38.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSCO. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.88.

In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 5,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $534,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,864. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III bought 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.36 per share, with a total value of $125,212.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,930,760.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

