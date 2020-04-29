$1.77 EPS Expected for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) to post $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AerCap’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.67 and the highest is $1.90. AerCap posted earnings per share of $1.68 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AerCap will report full-year earnings of $5.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $7.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $7.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AerCap.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.45. AerCap had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of AerCap from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet cut shares of AerCap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded AerCap from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.43.

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $24.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.26. AerCap has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $64.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.21.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,570,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,754,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,600,000 after buying an additional 468,544 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 300.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 394,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,244,000 after buying an additional 296,012 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 264.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 329,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,230,000 after buying an additional 238,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,176,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

