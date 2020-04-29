$1.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stepan (NYSE:SCL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Stepan (NYSE:SCL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stepan’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.39. Stepan posted earnings of $1.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stepan will report full year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $6.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Stepan.

Get Stepan alerts:

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $449.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.67 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 5.81%. Stepan’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share.

SCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Stepan from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. CL King initiated coverage on Stepan in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Stepan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shares of SCL opened at $96.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Stepan has a 1 year low of $69.33 and a 1 year high of $105.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

In other Stepan news, VP David Kabbes bought 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.67 per share, for a total transaction of $159,250.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 2,833 shares in the company, valued at $203,041.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 381,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,050,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Stepan during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 22.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Stepan in the fourth quarter worth $50,107,000. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

Read More: Analyst Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stepan (SCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.