-$1.25 EPS Expected for Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) will post earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Carnival’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is ($2.14). Carnival reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 289.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Carnival will report full-year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.11) to $3.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to $4.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Carnival.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). Carnival had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion.

CCL has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Carnival from $140.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Carnival from $33.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Carnival from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.06.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 1,250,000 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $15,112,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carnival by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carnival by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 77.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCL opened at $14.46 on Friday. Carnival has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $56.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.72.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

