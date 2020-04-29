-$0.64 EPS Expected for Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.64) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.77) and the highest is ($0.50). Sutro Biopharma reported earnings of ($0.62) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($2.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.39) to ($2.08). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.23) to ($1.92). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sutro Biopharma.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.33 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 130.44% and a negative return on equity of 48.69%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STRO. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Shares of Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $9.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.50. The company has a market cap of $255.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.59. Sutro Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRO. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,694,000 after acquiring an additional 719,895 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,100,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 995.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 54,130 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 65,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 34,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sutro Biopharma (STRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.