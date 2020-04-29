$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tc Pipelines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. Tc Pipelines reported earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tc Pipelines will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $3.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $3.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tc Pipelines.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.25. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share.

TRP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tc Pipelines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRP. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Tc Pipelines in the third quarter valued at about $2,914,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 68,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 194,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,046,000 after purchasing an additional 57,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 62.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRP opened at $46.47 on Friday. Tc Pipelines has a fifty-two week low of $32.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.92. The company has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.612 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.08%.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

