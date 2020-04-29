$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) will announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.61. The Ensign Group reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full-year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $560.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.48 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 4.84%. The Ensign Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

ENSG has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on The Ensign Group from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub downgraded The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper acquired 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $52,849.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,725,251.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels acquired 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.80 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,179.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 20,186 shares of company stock valued at $683,863 and have sold 3,250 shares valued at $164,439. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 45,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Ensign Group stock opened at $37.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.92. The Ensign Group has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $63.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.57%.

The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

