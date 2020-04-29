$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) will report earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Sensata Technologies reported earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $4.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $846.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.46 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ST shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.28.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 707.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ST opened at $37.05 on Friday. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $54.72. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.51.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

