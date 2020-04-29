$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) to post $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.67. Triumph Group reported earnings per share of $1.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 51.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to $2.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Triumph Group.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a negative return on equity of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TGI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Triumph Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $28.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $17.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Shares of NYSE TGI opened at $6.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.69. Triumph Group has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $29.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 3.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGI. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 356.5% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 380.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Triumph Group during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triumph Group (TGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.