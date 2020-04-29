$0.53 EPS Expected for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to post $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. BorgWarner reported earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 47%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $2.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $4.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 7.34%. BorgWarner’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BWA. Bank of America raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

NYSE:BWA opened at $28.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.75. BorgWarner has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $46.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.95.

BorgWarner declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to reacquire up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Watchman Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 50,181 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 31,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 510.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 862,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,029,000 after buying an additional 37,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

