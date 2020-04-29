-$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.75) and the highest is $0.70. Las Vegas Sands posted earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 144.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 17.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LVS shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,065,404 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,523,396,000 after buying an additional 240,033 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,406,033 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $994,593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753,588 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 49.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,061,417 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $523,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,353 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,848,445 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $334,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,958,000. 37.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LVS opened at $46.58 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $74.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.81.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

