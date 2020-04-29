-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Seelos Therapeutics’ earnings. Seelos Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.40) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 88.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.83) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Seelos Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.44.

Shares of Seelos Therapeutics stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average of $0.93. Seelos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $3.06.

In other Seelos Therapeutics news, major shareholder Raj Mehra bought 133,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.93 per share, for a total transaction of $123,999.69. 15.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 74,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.27% of Seelos Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company is focused on neurological and psychiatric disorders, including orphan indications. Its lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of suicidality in post-traumatic stress disorder and in depressive disorder; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for monotherapy in early stage Parkinson's disease patients.

