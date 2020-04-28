ZTE (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) Stock Price Down 10%

ZTE Corporation (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) shares fell 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.90, 6,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 54% from the average session volume of 13,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ZTE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th.

ZTE Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NDGPF)

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including Kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; and high performance corrugating medium and coated duplex boards.

Featured Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for ZTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.