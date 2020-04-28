Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Zebra Technologies worth $22,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 49,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 305.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 23,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 17,402 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 107,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,210,000 after purchasing an additional 10,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 49,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.14.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $220.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.98. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $150.06 and a 1-year high of $260.40.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.09). Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

