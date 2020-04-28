Zacks Investment Research Upgrades LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is an online consumer finance platform for educated young adults primarily in China. The Company provide technologies including big data, cloud computing and artificial intelligence. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is based in China. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LX. BidaskClub lowered LexinFintech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. China Renaissance Securities downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a buy rating and set a $16.58 price objective on shares of LexinFintech in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.22.

LX stock opened at $8.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.93. LexinFintech has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $16.93.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $2.31. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 43.48% and a net margin of 22.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that LexinFintech will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LX. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in LexinFintech during the 4th quarter worth $33,006,000. TT International boosted its position in LexinFintech by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. TT International now owns 3,448,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,907 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in LexinFintech by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,538,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,262,000 after buying an additional 1,557,667 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LexinFintech by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,899,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,052,000 after buying an additional 997,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in LexinFintech in the 1st quarter worth $7,151,000. 25.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

