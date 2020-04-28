Zacks Investment Research Upgrades HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) to “Buy”

HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.93% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hutchison China MediTech Limited researches, develops, manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and health-related consumer products. The Company offers drugs for oncology and autoimmune diseases treatment. Hutchison China MediTech Limited is based in Hong Kong. “

Get HUTCHISON CHINA/S alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HCM. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S stock opened at $21.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a 52-week low of $14.74 and a 52-week high of $30.66. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 499,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,922,000 after purchasing an additional 31,344 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the first quarter worth about $354,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 1.8% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,900,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,203,000 after purchasing an additional 67,134 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 63,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.07% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHISON CHINA/S Company Profile

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HUTCHISON CHINA/S (HCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHISON CHINA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHISON CHINA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.