Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) to “Hold”

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company is a global provider of education solutions, delivering content, technology, services and media to students in over 150 countries worldwide. The Company delivers its offerings to both educational institutions and consumers. It provides kindergarten through twelfth grade, or K-12, educational content in the United States. The Company, through its subsidiary, provides print and electronic textbook curriculum, learning content, and assessment tools and services. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HMHC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $6.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

NASDAQ HMHC opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $149.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.97. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $8.32.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $241.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.93 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a negative return on equity of 26.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 97.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 15,873 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 46.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 25,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 162,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,127 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter worth $7,745,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter worth $748,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

