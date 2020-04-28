Zacks Investment Research Lowers Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. It operates within the United States. Urban Edge Properties is based in United States. “

UE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Urban Edge Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Urban Edge Properties from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.15.

Shares of UE stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Urban Edge Properties has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $21.74. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.06.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $95.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.02 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 28.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.86%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 32,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 292,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 61,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

