Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) to Sell

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hope Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company which provides commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. Its product and services consists of deposits, loans, equipment lease financing and postdated check discount as well as factoring. The company operates primarily in California, New York, New Jersey, Washington and Illinois. Hope Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as BBCN Bancorp, Inc., is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

HOPE has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock opened at $8.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.85. Hope Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOPE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 9.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 453,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 38,549 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $140,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 39,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 117,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

