Zacks Investment Research Lowers GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) to Hold

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company focused on developing and commercializing its proprietary eSensor(R) detection technology. The eSensor® XT-8 system is the second generation in GenMark Dx’s eSensor® platform, utilizing electrochemical detection technology to detect nucleic acids on a microarray. The XT-8 System enables multiplex detection of DNA and RNA targets. The Company has developed four diagnostic tests for use with its XT-8 System. Its Cystic Fibrosis Genotyping Test, which detects pre-conception risks of cystic fibrosis, and its Warfarin Sensitivity Test, which determines an individual’s ability to metabolize the oral anticoagulant warfarin, have received FDA clearance. It has also developed a Respiratory Viral Panel Test, which detects the presence of major respiratory viruses, and a Thrombosis Risk Test, which detects an individual’s increased risk of blood clots. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is based in Pasadena, California. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GNMK. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Shares of GNMK opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.02 million, a PE ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 0.95. GenMark Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.43.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $27.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.13 million. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 53.79% and a negative return on equity of 315.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael Gleeson sold 9,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $36,863.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 326,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,905.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Mendel sold 14,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $55,236.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 326,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,453.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,129 shares of company stock worth $252,671. 5.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,709,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,890,000 after acquiring an additional 93,158 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,096,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,082,000 after acquiring an additional 425,891 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,104,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,694,000 after acquiring an additional 45,566 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 977,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 336,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC grew its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 218.0% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 795,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 545,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

