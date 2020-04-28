Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is the parent and registered bank holding company of Live Oak Banking Company which offers online platform for small business lending. The company accepts deposit products as well as offers loans which comprise small business administration loans; conventional commercial business loans to small and medium sized businesses and construction loans. It offers loans to the veterinary, pharmacy, investment advisory, beverages, funeral homes, entertainment centers, agricultural and healthcare sectors. Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina. “

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Live Oak Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised Live Oak Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ:LOB opened at $13.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.57 million, a PE ratio of 72.64 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.62. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $20.46.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.07 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 2.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Huntley Garriott purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.28 per share, with a total value of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 85,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,860.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,344,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,561,000 after purchasing an additional 28,892 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 649,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,345,000 after purchasing an additional 49,345 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 17,540 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 372,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 81,170 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Live Oak Bancshares (LOB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.