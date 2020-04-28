Zacks Investment Research Downgrades COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Costamare Inc. operates as a containership owner chartering its vessels to liner companies. The Company deploys its containership fleet principally under multi-year time charters with leading liner companies that operate regularly scheduled routes between large commercial ports. It also provides a range of shipping services, such as technical support and maintenance, insurance consulting, financial and accounting services. Costamare Inc. is headquartered in Athens, Greece. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CMRE. ValuEngine lowered shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of NYSE:CMRE opened at $5.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. COSTAMARE INC/SH has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $10.85.

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $128.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.47 million. COSTAMARE INC/SH had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that COSTAMARE INC/SH will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. COSTAMARE INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMRE. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,407,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,469,000 after buying an additional 902,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 443.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,035 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 348,437 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 1,953.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 359,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after buying an additional 342,325 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in COSTAMARE INC/SH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in COSTAMARE INC/SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,465,000. 28.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COSTAMARE INC/SH Company Profile

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 27, 2019, it had a fleet of 78 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 548,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 73 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 484,000 TEU; and 5 new build vessels of 64,000 TEU.

