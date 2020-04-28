Zacks: Brokerages Expect Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Starbucks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.42. Starbucks posted earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $2.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $3.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Starbucks.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.88.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $77.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.80 and its 200 day moving average is $81.91. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $99.72.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 150,917 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $13,269,000 after purchasing an additional 36,926 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 403,978 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,518,000 after purchasing an additional 13,039 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,252 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $744,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Starbucks (SBUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.