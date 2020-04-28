Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) to announce earnings per share of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Colony Credit Real Estate’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.20. Colony Credit Real Estate posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 222.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Colony Credit Real Estate will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Colony Credit Real Estate.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.50 million. Colony Credit Real Estate had a negative net margin of 424.37% and a positive return on equity of 0.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE CLNC opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.19. The company has a market capitalization of $528.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Colony Credit Real Estate has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $16.36.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.37%. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -333.33%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 199.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

About Colony Credit Real Estate

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

