Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) to Announce $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Apple Hospitality REIT reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.
On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Apple Hospitality REIT.
Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $289.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.45 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 5.16%.
In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 10,211,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,522,419.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,679,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,485,000 after buying an additional 267,528 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,698,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,607,000 after buying an additional 542,700 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,337,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,727,000 after buying an additional 18,988 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,012,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,196,000 after buying an additional 46,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,527,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,317,000 after buying an additional 130,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.
APLE stock opened at $8.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.11. Apple Hospitality REIT has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $16.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.
Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.
