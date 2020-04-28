Zacks: Analysts Expect Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.04 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) to announce sales of $2.04 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.05 billion. Santander Consumer USA reported sales of $1.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full year sales of $8.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.59 billion to $8.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.24 billion to $9.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Santander Consumer USA.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens lifted their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut Santander Consumer USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.78.

Shares of Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $13.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average of $22.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.28. Santander Consumer USA has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 62.53 and a current ratio of 62.53.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SC. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 7,443 shares during the last quarter.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Santander Consumer USA (SC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.