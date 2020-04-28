Zacks: Analysts Expect Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2020 // Comments off

Wall Street brokerages expect that Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.54) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Eidos Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.58). Eidos Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eidos Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to ($2.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($2.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eidos Therapeutics.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays cut shares of Eidos Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Eidos Therapeutics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Eidos Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Eidos Therapeutics by 2,375.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Eidos Therapeutics by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Eidos Therapeutics by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EIDX opened at $53.15 on Friday. Eidos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $66.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.11 and a beta of -0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.52. The company has a current ratio of 18.78, a quick ratio of 18.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About Eidos Therapeutics

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eidos Therapeutics (EIDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX)

Receive News & Ratings for Eidos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eidos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.