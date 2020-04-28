Zacks: Analysts Expect Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.54) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Eidos Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.58). Eidos Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eidos Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to ($2.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($2.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eidos Therapeutics.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays cut shares of Eidos Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Eidos Therapeutics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Eidos Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Eidos Therapeutics by 2,375.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Eidos Therapeutics by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Eidos Therapeutics by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EIDX opened at $53.15 on Friday. Eidos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $66.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.11 and a beta of -0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.52. The company has a current ratio of 18.78, a quick ratio of 18.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

