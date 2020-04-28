Zacks: Analysts Expect Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.83 Million

Equities analysts expect Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) to report sales of $4.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.56 million. Cara Therapeutics reported sales of $4.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will report full year sales of $20.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.50 million to $21.32 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $25.81 million, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $31.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cara Therapeutics.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.05. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a negative net margin of 534.91%. The company had revenue of $4.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CARA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub raised Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

In related news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 6,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $98,774.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 987,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,369,685.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,963 shares of company stock valued at $422,002. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 1,524.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 3,883.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 6,381.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $154,000. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CARA opened at $16.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $762.94 million, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Cara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $27.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.94.

Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

