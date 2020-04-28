Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Yeti in a report issued on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Yeti’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Get Yeti alerts:

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Yeti had a return on equity of 122.16% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $297.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Yeti’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

YETI has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yeti in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Yeti from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Yeti in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Yeti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.55.

Shares of Yeti stock opened at $26.00 on Monday. Yeti has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $38.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.60 and its 200 day moving average is $29.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in Yeti in the first quarter worth about $947,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Yeti in the first quarter worth about $374,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Yeti by 10.4% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in Yeti in the first quarter worth about $976,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Yeti in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Cortec Group Gp, Llc sold 11,277,068 shares of Yeti stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $359,174,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 1,142,350 shares of Yeti stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $36,383,847.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,450,196 shares of company stock valued at $396,549,460. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Yeti Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Yeti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yeti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.