XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for XPO Logistics in a report released on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Benjamin now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.76.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $66.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.36. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $38.47 and a 12 month high of $100.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.45.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XPO. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in XPO Logistics by 24.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 78,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 15,423 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 50.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 558,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,215,000 after buying an additional 187,696 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 182.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 59,819 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 4.9% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 13,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 6.1% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 663,760 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total value of $29,597,058.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,598,046 shares of company stock worth $71,932,136. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.