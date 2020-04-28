XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Short Interest Up 38.0% in April

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 988,400 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the March 31st total of 716,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEL. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in XPEL by 705.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in XPEL during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in XPEL during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in XPEL during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in XPEL during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XPEL opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.08. XPEL has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $18.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.17.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 million. On average, analysts predict that XPEL will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on XPEL from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. The company offers paint protection films; headlight protection; automotive window films; and plotters. It also provides apparel, merchandise, aftercare products, paint protection films, microfiber products, install tools, and paint protection film install tolls through online.

