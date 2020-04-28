Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,056 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 31,287 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Xilinx worth $23,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Xilinx by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $189,098.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,812.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XLNX shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Xilinx from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Xilinx from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.33.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $88.81 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.09. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $133.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.53 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 25.07%. Xilinx’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is 44.18%.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

