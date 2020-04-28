World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Given New $52.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its price target lifted by MKM Partners from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

WWE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Consumer Edge raised World Wrestling Entertainment from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $73.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $77.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. World Wrestling Entertainment has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.80.

Shares of WWE stock opened at $44.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. World Wrestling Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $29.10 and a fifty-two week high of $87.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.33.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $291.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.45 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 40.42% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.47%.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, Director Patricia A. Gottesman sold 3,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $126,402.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,947.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WWE. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,085,000. Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 9,036,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,174,000 after buying an additional 1,228,843 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,587,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,968,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,667,000 after buying an additional 400,120 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 636,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,272,000 after buying an additional 364,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

