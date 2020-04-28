World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) Short Interest Update

World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the March 31st total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 666,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 504.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 486.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 733.3% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in World Fuel Services during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

NYSE:INT opened at $23.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13. World Fuel Services has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $44.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.30.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that World Fuel Services will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.34%.

World Fuel Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 16th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on INT. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of World Fuel Services in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.