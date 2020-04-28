Workiva (WK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Workiva (NYSE:WK) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Workiva to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $80.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.64 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 120.49% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. On average, analysts expect Workiva to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WK stock opened at $34.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.82 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.55 and a 200-day moving average of $40.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. Workiva has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $64.11.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Workiva from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Workiva has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

