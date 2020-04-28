WNS (NYSE:WNS) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Robert W. Baird

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of WNS from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of WNS from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of WNS from $84.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of WNS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of WNS from $77.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. WNS presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.45.

WNS opened at $45.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.04. WNS has a 1 year low of $34.26 and a 1 year high of $75.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.48.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. WNS had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that WNS will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WNS. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WNS in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in WNS during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in WNS during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in WNS during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in WNS during the first quarter worth about $234,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

