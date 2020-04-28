WillScot Corp to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of WillScot in a report released on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WSC. ValuEngine raised shares of WillScot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of WillScot from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WillScot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

WillScot stock opened at $10.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.82. WillScot has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $19.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $278.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.09 million. WillScot had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSC. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot during the fourth quarter worth about $8,553,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WillScot by 4,290.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 279,539 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot during the fourth quarter worth about $4,192,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of WillScot by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,505,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,836,000 after acquiring an additional 192,160 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in WillScot by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 779,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,417,000 after buying an additional 177,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Company Profile

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

