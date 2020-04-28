Willis Towers Watson PLC to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $3.18 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Willis Towers Watson in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.43. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $4.87 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.46 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

WLTW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $175.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.83. Willis Towers Watson has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $220.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.24.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson during the 4th quarter worth $24,291,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 60,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,614,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

