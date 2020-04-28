William Blair Weighs in on Robert Half International Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Robert Half International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 23rd. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. William Blair also issued estimates for Robert Half International’s FY2020 earnings at $2.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Robert Half International from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. CL King decreased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of RHI opened at $45.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.49. Robert Half International has a fifty-two week low of $32.38 and a fifty-two week high of $63.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

