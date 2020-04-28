William Blair Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for S&P Global in a research note issued on Monday, April 27th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.39.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on S&P Global from $298.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $326.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on S&P Global from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.75.

Shares of SPGI opened at $291.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The firm has a market cap of $68.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $251.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.99. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $186.05 and a 12-month high of $312.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. EULAV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $24,760,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,965,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

