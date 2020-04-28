William Blair Comments on HCA Healthcare Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HCA Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.74) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.70. William Blair also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.09 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HCA. TheStreet lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $183.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $110.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.49. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $58.38 and a 52 week high of $151.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.24.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.31). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 304.76% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $435,961,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 61,998.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,649,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,670 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 7,356.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 710,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,961,000 after acquiring an additional 700,581 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,299,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,729,000 after acquiring an additional 524,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 37.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,511,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,798,000 after acquiring an additional 409,176 shares during the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 31,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $4,513,453.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,863.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $307,746.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,258.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,004 shares of company stock worth $9,941,381 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

