William Blair Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Dover in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.25. William Blair also issued estimates for Dover’s FY2020 earnings at $3.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.21. Dover had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Dover from $127.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Dover from $125.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Dover from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Shares of DOV opened at $93.19 on Monday. Dover has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $120.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

In other news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 300 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $36,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 346,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,644,384.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric A. Spiegel acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.00 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,878. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,522 shares of company stock valued at $662,751 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Dover by 2.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Dover by 3.0% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 22,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Dover by 70.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 994,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,458,000 after buying an additional 409,846 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dover by 14.8% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.