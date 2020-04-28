Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) & Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Financial Review

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) and Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Whiting Petroleum and Talos Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Whiting Petroleum $1.57 billion 0.06 -$241.17 million ($0.86) -1.19 Talos Energy $927.62 million 0.52 $58.73 million $3.56 2.50

Talos Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Whiting Petroleum. Whiting Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Talos Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Whiting Petroleum has a beta of 3.87, indicating that its stock price is 287% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talos Energy has a beta of 2.46, indicating that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Whiting Petroleum and Talos Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Whiting Petroleum 12 12 1 0 1.56 Talos Energy 0 0 5 0 3.00

Whiting Petroleum currently has a consensus target price of $8.81, suggesting a potential upside of 764.05%. Talos Energy has a consensus target price of $19.80, suggesting a potential upside of 122.72%. Given Whiting Petroleum’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Whiting Petroleum is more favorable than Talos Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Whiting Petroleum and Talos Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Whiting Petroleum -15.34% -2.30% -1.23% Talos Energy 6.33% 19.16% 7.59%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.8% of Whiting Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.6% of Talos Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Whiting Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Talos Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Talos Energy beats Whiting Petroleum on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers. As of December 31, 2018, it had interests in 2,097 net productive wells on approximately 539,300 net developed acres, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 520.1 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

